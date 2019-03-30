Word of a failed coup by his fellow soldiers on Cumberland Island was just trickling back to Pvt. Tom at Fort Frederica, but the young soldier had bigger concerns there on St. Simons Island.
Tom and more than 200 other members of Lord Roth's Regiment of Foot had recently been unceremoniously redeployed, pulled in 1738 from cushy duty on the breezy Mediterranean and plopped into a steamy southern frontier post in North America. Never mind that the new Georgia colony forbid strong drink and that women and other signs of civilization were in short supply, which was bad enough.
The lads were still ticked off about not getting paid for their time during the transatlantic journey. The regiment of foot had no commanding officers to speak for them, which might have prompted the two soldiers who drew muskets on Oglethorpe at Fort St. Andrews on May 29. (Both muskets misfired, and Oglethorpe boldly helped disarm the disgruntled duo, after which he brokered a peaceful resolution.)
Also, this strange new land of muggy lowland marshes was hot. Very hot, especially with June kicking in and a blazing southern summer coming on for Tom and his comrades. They were among some 600 soldiers who arrived that year at Fort Frederica, where troops would rotate also to duty at Fort St. Simons and Cumberland Island's two forts. Construction of the fort and settlement began two years earlier in 1736 with the arrival of 44 skilled workers and 72 women and children.
Tom found himself under the command of Capt. Hugh MacKay at Fort Frederica. MacKay was among the Scottish Highlanders who had first settled in nearby Darien at about the same time. The exterior defenses of earthworks, wooden palisades and cannon-mounted bastions were likely in place by this time. Some houses now stood along Broad Street in the settlement and an imposing tabby-walled fortress overlooked the Frederica River as well.
But Tom and fellow soldiers very probably were making do with palmetto-thatched huts for living quarters, as the barracks were not yet complete. Also, did Tom mention it was hot? His standard-issue soldier's uniform only made the stifling heat all the more oppressive.
Every layer of his mostly wool uniform was part of the dress code, no exceptions for the weather.
That uniform started with his pair of shoes, which did not distinguish his between left and right foot. He also wore a pair of white stockings. "They start at the toe and go to mid thigh," Tom notes. No pants for this soldier. "What I wear are called breeches and they come down to about knee length. Wrapped around his lower legs is a pair of sturdy leggings called gaiters, which protect against briars and such.
Then there is Tom's white shirt. "My shirt is my problem — it comes all the way down here," Laments Tom, holding a hand at mid-thigh. "You wear it all the time. It's a day shirt, it's a night shirt, it's your underwear."
Over the shirt Tom wears a waistcoat. "It's a long vest, no sleeves. If I'm in my bunk and need to come outside, it would indecent not to be presentable."
Then there is that quintessential British red coat. "I have to wear this heavy coat," Tom says, stretching his arms to show the full picture. "So I have three layers of wool and maybe two layers of cotton. And this is the uniform I wear at all times, whether it's March or August."
Other fighting men coming and going during Tom's time would have been the aforementioned Scottish Highlanders in Darien. "There's about 150 Highlanders in the area, and they're always ready to fight," Tom says admiringly. There would be some rough-and-tumble rangers hereabouts as well. "Think your prototypical American frontiersman," Tom said. "Buckskins, a couple of knives, a hatchet and pistols." Additionally, the soldiers can count on military support from the formidable warriors of the allied Yamacraw and Creek indians.
As Tom told us last week, Georgia was Oglethorpe's vision of a place where debtors could make a fresh start rather than languish in jail. But the colony, especially Fort Frederica, served politically as a brazen taunt to Spanish claims on this disputed territory. By 1740, the Spanish had not taken the bait fast enough for Oglethorpe's liking.
Tom was among the large army that descended on St. Augustine in May of 1740 under the general's command. The siege ultimately failed, and the British returned home licking some stinging wounds.
Two years later, however, the Spanish came calling on St. Simons Island, determined to strike a blow against British sovereignty on the southern frontier. Locals do not need Tom to tell them that the Battle of Bloody Marsh on July 7, 1742, was a resounding British victory. But he was there.
As a soldier in MacKay's regiment, Tom was among the handful of British regulars who took part in the real fighting that day. He joined highlanders rangers, militia and natives who ambushed advancing Spanish forces at Gully Hole Creek, just outside of the fort.
Tom entered the fray with his army-issue Brown Bess, the first mass-produced rifle in history. It weighs 16 pounds and required 24 steps and 57 separate motions every time he fires. A good soldier like Tom can fire up to three rounds a minute.
Holstered to his side is a box that contains 18 pre-made cartridges for firing. The 14-pound musket sports a .75 caliber barrel, but an equal sized lead ball will never do. Because of powder and soot buildup during the heat of battle, he fires a .69 caliber ball. That is why the British regulars stand shoulder to shoulder and fire for effect. "The accuracy is not great, it comes out knuckle-balling. If you're beyond 50 yards and I hit you, I was aiming for somebody else."
Most soldier prefer the bayonet charge, which typically follows three or four volleys. On this day, however, the Spanish beat a hasty retreat after the first few punishing volleys leave 12 of their number dead.
It was a day of triumph that Tom would hold dear forever. He also had grown fond of coastal Georgia's warm ocean breezes and thick salt air, not to mention that tradesman's daughter he met in the Frederica township. Peace broke out between Spain and England in 1748, making the military fortress at Frederica obsolete.
To keep up appearances of a military presence, the crown offered plots of land to any soldier who would remain on St. Simons another seven years. Tom, along with his new bride, were among the 250 who remained.
"I said, yeah, absolutely," Tom said. "There have been no regrets."
Author's Note: Tom is a fabrication, but the history he encountered in this column over the last two weeks is real. He was inspired by my recent meeting with Tom Hartley, an historical interpreter whose practical and historical knowledge of soldiering at the fort are fascinating.