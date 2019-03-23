Tom's tale: A British soldier arrives at Ft. Frederica

Tom had it pretty darn good for a British soldier in the 1730s. A fellow could hardly ask for better duty, stationed as he was on the stronghold of Gibraltar amid balmy Mediterranean breezes, fortified libations and comely damsels.
At the time, Tom probably could not find the fledgling Colony of Georgia on a map, let alone tell you anything about the military outpost of Fort Frederica on an island called St. Simons. But before he could kiss the gals goodbye and stow away a ration of rum for the crossing, poor Tom found himself in 1738 on a ship bound for this precarious wilderness settlement on North America’s southern frontier.
He was among 250 men of Lord Roth’s Regiment of Foot who were ordered by King George to transfer to this disputed territory between the British and Spanish lines. Awaiting him were mosquitoes, sweltering heat and deprivations galore — not the least of which was being deprived of a soldier’s requisite of rum.
“We had senoritas and margaritas on the Mediterranean and now we’re here in Georgia with none of that stuff,” Tom bemoaned.
On the trip over, Tom had plenty of free time to get up to speed on his new post and its geopolitical ramifications.
Georgia was founded in 1732 at Savannah on altruistic principles, to be certain. But the settlement also was rife with strategic ramifications concerning British expansion in the New World. Gen. James Oglethorpe initially beseeched the king for a place where debtors could start anew rather than rot away in English prisons — to pull themselves up by the bootstraps in a land where self sufficiency would be paramount.
There would be no slavery in the Georgia Colony. Religious tolerance would be observed to a certain degree, up to the reluctant but ultimately grateful acceptance of Jews. Oglethorpe also decreed there would be no rum in Georgia, only beer and wine to slake the thirst of a working soldier or tradesman.
The 13th and last original British colony was plopped strategically between Charleston in South Carolina and Spanish St. Augustine in Florida, a bold-faced taunt to Spain’s holdings in North America. Fort Frederica was among several British military fortifications along the coast, stretching as far south as Cumberland Island, Tom learned.
“And Fort Frederica is now the southernmost town in British North America,” Tom recalled. “To defend against the Spanish, Oglethorpe has 600 men dressed like me. I’m a private soldier in the British Army.”
Tom and the men of the Roth’s Regiment of Foot were among the hundreds of British soldiers who were the first to converge on St. Simons. While Fort Frederica would be the key military installation, the soldiers there also rotated out of duty at the southernmost Fort St. Andrews on Cumberland Island as well as Fort St. Simons on the south end of St. Simons Island, Tom said.
Tom arrived at Fort Frederica in May of 1738 to find a blossoming township of about 200 folks. Oglethorpe had initially discovered this fruitful barrier island beneath the mouth of the Atlamaha River in 1734.
With plenty of fresh water, fertile soil and live oaks for timber, the general found St. Simons Island to be ideal for the kind of settlement he envisioned, as well as the military installation desired by his king. Fort Frederica began ingloriously in 1736 with the arrival of 44 skilled workers and 72 women and children. They lived in palmetto thatched huts at first, while constructing the fortifications for the soldiers that were to come.
By the 1740s, a visitor to Fort Frederica would have found a prosperous community of about 500 townsfolk, and as many as 200 British soldiers “at any given time,” Tom noted. The thriving township was surrounded by formidable ramparts of earthworks, wooden palisades, moats and bastions. The well-defended military fortress overlooked the Frederica River, a sturdy square structure of thick tabby walls with several mounted cannon.
There were 84 residential lots inside, typically about 60 feet by 90 feet. Along thoroughfares such as the 75-foot-wide Broad Street, the township’s tradesmen worked and lived with their families. Women would have tended garden plots, weaved clothing and engaged in other invaluable enterprises. Outside the fortifications, each family was granted 50 acres for farming.
Whatever the stage of Fort Frederica’s metamorphosis when our private Tom arrived, he was not impressed. Nor were his fellows from the Regiment of Foot, formerly of the envious Gibraltar military installation. First off, as noted, there was no rum. Also, the 250 men arrived rudderless. No officers above sergeant accompanied them. The last straw, however, came when they were stiffed the pay that was rightfully owed them for the trip over.
“We were not happy!” Tom steamed.
Gen. Oglethorpe would discover this firsthand within weeks of their arrival. On May 29, some men of the Regiment of Foot stationed on Cumberland aimed their fury at Oglethorpe in the form of a mutiny. The revolt turned out to be a dud, quite literally.
Two soldiers shouldered muskets and took aim at Oglethorpe during the uproar. Both shots misfired, the gun’s cock hammer failing to spark the shot. Oglethorpe was approaching one soldier’s musket barrel as he misfired, snatching it from from his hand without even drawing a weapon. Another officer subdued the other malcontent.
Eventually, Oglethorpe’s cooler head prevailed and the minor rebellion was put down without need for harsh retribution against its instigators. The men of the regiment of foot were appeased in the process, Tom said.
The incident lent further credence to Oglethorpe’s legendary reputation. “He had to put down a mutiny,” Tom said. “Two guys shot at him, both misfires. That leads to the idea that he can’t be hurt. And he always was a leader who was at the front, saying, ‘C’mon, boys, let’s go.’”
Author’s note: Tom is a fabrication, but an amalgamation of the typical British soldier who would have served at Fort Frederica. He was inspired by my meeting Thursday at the fort with Tom Hartley, an historical interpreter whose practical and historical knowledge of soldiering at the fort are fascinating. See for yourself today (March 23), when Colonial Days at Fort Frederica takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With your indulgence, Tom will return next week to tell us more about a soldier’s life at Fort Frederica.