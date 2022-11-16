Today’s city commission meeting postponed
The Brunswick City Commission will not meet this week as regularly scheduled.
Today’s city commission meeting postponed
The Brunswick City Commission will not meet this week as regularly scheduled.
Brunswick city commissioners normally meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month. At the commission’s Nov. 2 meeting it was decided to instead hold today’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.
It was postponed because some members of the commission, including the mayor, Cosby Johnson, were planning to be out of town attending a municipal government conference, said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News
