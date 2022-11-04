Glynn County residents continued to file into polling places to vote Thursday, the eve of the last day of early voting approached.
“That’s my civic duty,’’ Herbert Habersham told The News while exiting the poll in downtown Brunswick. “If I don’t go vote, I feel like I’m missing something.”
Today is the last day to cast a ballot in person before Election Day on Tuesday. Three locations will be open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the Board of Elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Residents can vote at any of the three locations during early voting regardless of where they live in the county.
Glynn County Assistant Elections and Registration Director Christina Redden reminded all voters that mail-in ballots must be in the hands of election workers by 7 p.m. Tuesday, regardless of the postmarked date.
“I hate to disparage the Post Office, but I feel like if they’re not in the mail by Friday (today) they’re probably not going to get here on time,” said Redden. “We would suggest hand delivering them.”
As of Wednesday, Glynn County electors had cast more ballots during early voting than were cast during early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. Mail-in voting is not lagging far behind, she said.
By the time the early voting polls closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, 17,915 ballots had been cast in person and another 1,720 mail-in ballots were accepted, according to the Glynn County Board of Elections. A total of 2,401 mail-in ballots had been issued.
At the voting location on Gloucester Street, 4,473 people had voted. At the Ballard poll, 5,963 people cast a ballot while another 7,479 did so on St. Simons Island.
Statewide, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office predicted in-person votes would breach 2 million by the end of the day Thursday. By Thursday morning, the total sat at just under 1.9 million.
On the same day of early voting in 2018, roughly 1.5 million had cast a ballot.
“Georgia is the state where voters show up early, and our county election directors have created that infrastructure to make it a resounding success,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Mail-in ballots were being returned at a higher rate as early voting neared an end, according to Raffensperger. Nearly 200,000 had been received and accepted statewide, 68% of the total issued. Another 1,533 were rejected.
The News’ Terry Dickson contributed to this story.