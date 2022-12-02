Today is the last day to early vote for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Polls are open in the Golden Isles from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voting at three locations: Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, said there was a problem Thursday with a machine at the main office that is used to scan ballots. There was a paper jam in the machine bad enough that nearly 3,000 ballots scanned into the machine this week had to be rescanned Thursday afternoon.
Representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties were both in the office to watch the process.
Redden said Thursday was another busy day at the polls with 3,035 votes cast.
The runoff has set records for turnout in any election because the stakes are so high at the national level.
A Walker win creates a 50-50 split between both parties in the senate, while a Warnock win gives Democrats a 51-49 majority.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said early voting for the runoff continues to break records, with more than one million casting votes statewide as of Thursday morning.
“Georgia’s voting system is working well,” he said. “While some counties are seeing more voter turnout than they anticipated, most have found a way to manage voter wait times, and I appreciate the election officials and workers across Georgia who are doing their level best to accommodate our record turnout.”