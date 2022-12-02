Today is the last day to early vote for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Polls are open in the Golden Isles from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voting at three locations: Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.

More from this section

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.