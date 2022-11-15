A tiny home development for veterans is preparing for its first homes.
A tiny home development for veterans is preparing for its first homes.
Lorene Reid, president of the Golden Isles Veterans Village, Inc., was one of the speakers at Monday’s Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club meeting.
Reid said 20 of the 30 tiny homes planned at the village have already been constructed and are awaiting delivery.
A group of students are building the homes “using geometry through construction,” she said.
“As soon as the concrete is dry, the homes will be brought over,” Reid said.
Once the homes are occupied, the veterans will be given as long as three years to get their lives back together.
“We’re building people back to what they used to be and what they can be,” she said. “This is not cookie cutter, but individual treatment. We want people to get established and become part of the community.”
Once the homes arrive and are assembled, they will need to pass inspection, then they will be painted, hooked up to utilities and furnished.
Tenants will sign an agreement before they move in. Counseling, medical support, job placement and other services will be provided to help the veterans make the transition from homelessness to being a productive member of society.
“I am passionate about this project for veterans,” she said. “They deserve this and more.”
Patricia Featherstone, chair of the Golden Isles Board of Elections and Registration, gave a summary by numbers of the recent general election at the meeting.
She said 34 ballots were still in question and the deadline to resolve the discrepancies was 5 p.m. on Monday.
On Thursday, a mandatory audit of the Secretary of State election will be held. County elections officials plan to go above and beyond the state audit and conduct its own audit on local races.
The upcoming runoff on Dec. 6 will only have one race on the ballot in the Golden Isles, the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
Featherstone said early voting will be Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and all 19 precincts will be open for the runoff.
Featherstone said 57% of the active registered voters cast votes in the general election, with 65% of the votes in partisan races going to Republicans.
And more than twice as many early and absentee votes were cast — 22,813 — than on Election Day when 10,505 people turned out to the polls.
Featherstone said the strong early and absentee turnout shows the county did not need the additional voting machines mandated by the state. The new requirement was to have one machine for every 250 registered voters.
“There were a lot of extra machines that were delivered,” she said.
Most of those machines were unused. Luckily, the board of elections supervisor Chris Channell borrowed the machines from the state, rather than buying additional machines. Elections officials are trying to prove the state mandate for the number of machines is not needed in rural counties.
Featherstone also addressed the problem with a scanner at the St. Simons early voting polling place that forced 3,127 votes to be rescanned the following Monday.
“Mechanisms will jam,” she said of the problem. “The biggest issue is trust.”
