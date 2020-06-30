The Brunswick City Commission will consider a request that would allow the construction of a small village of 36 tiny homes for homeless veterans.
City commissioners will be asked at the July 1 meeting, to be held online at 6 p.m., to approve a request to rezone the one-acre tract bounded by Amherst, Martin Luther King Jr. and G streets from general residential to planned development — traditional neighborhood.
Go to the city of Brunswick website, brunswick.org, to watch the meeting online.
The homes will feature 128 square feet of living space and slightly more than that, 144 square feet, for veterans falling under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The houses will come complete with furniture and appliances.
Support services will be offsite and the veterans will be allowed to occupy the residences for up to a year while getting the help they need to regain their lives instead of living on the streets.
Commissioners will also vote on a resolution to create an advisory committee to review statues and monuments erected in honor of soldiers who fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War.
The resolution calls for the creation of a nine-person board of city and county residents. The board is looking for people with expertise and knowledge of the Civil War, the passage of the 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, Jim Crow laws era, the American Civil Rights Act of 1964, history of Georgia, history of Glynn County and the history of Brunswick.
The goal of the committee is to recommend policies pertaining to statues and monuments in the city.
An amended proposed mutual aid agreement between the city and Glynn County and discussion of a possible tree ordinance in the city are also on the agenda for discussion.