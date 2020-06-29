A tiny village capable of housing 36 homeless veterans could be coming to Brunswick.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative is asking city officials to approval to develop the site bordering Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Amherst and G streets.
City officials acknowledge this new approach to housing falls outside local zoning ordinances, but a growing number of communities across the state have been allowing tiny house developments.
The units will be limited to 250 square feet with a 20-foot setback. The use of tents and the operation of businesses will be prohibited.
The site plan submitted to the city also includes plans to maintain specimen trees and create minimal impacts on the currently undeveloped site.
The houses will be built from Hardie board and have a metal roof, according to plans. The interior will have ceramic tile and tongue and groove pine walls and ceiling, which is 11 feet, 4 inches high.
The tiny homes will come in two sizes: 128 square feet standard and an Americans with Disabilities complaint home 144 square feet in size.
The homes will have two windows, a light panel with six switches, and a small kitchen with microwave, refrigerator and hotplate. The bathroom has a shower and the single bed works as a sofa during the day.
Offsite support services for the veterans living in the community include medical, mental health, personal health maintenance, everyday living skills, personal hygiene, cooking and housekeeping, computer training, job training and job placement.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he is a member of the initiative’s board and will not be able to vote on the request at the July 1 meeting because it would be a conflict of interest.
He said the prefabricated homes should begin being constructed sometime before the end of the year. Once it opens to residents, Harvey said the occupants will be allowed to stay in the homes for a maximum of one year.
“This is transitional housing to get them on their feet,” he said. “We’re trying to turn around lives.”