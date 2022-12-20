The first of 30 tiny homes for homeless veterans arrived Monday to their designated site on Altama Avenue in Brunswick.
Lorene Reid, a volunteer with the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative, Inc., said three homes were delivered Monday. Four will be delivered daily until all 30 are on site.
The concrete slabs are laid, underground utilities are installed and water and sewer are at the site. It’s now a matter of getting the interiors of the homes approved by the city and installed. Interior work includes insulation, walls, cabinets, plumbing and electricity.
“It’s a process at this point,” Reid said.
One issue that is slowing down completion of the homes is a lack of storage space for building materials. Reid said the two buildings the group is using for storage are filled to capacity.
Construction of a community center that will provide services to veterans living there has to be complete before anyone moves into the village, Reid said.
Many homeless veterans suffer from mental illness, substance abuse or other disorders. They make up about 16% of the nation’s adult homeless population.
The goal is to build a transitional community where residents will receive training in cooking, housekeeping, technology, job skills and more. They’ll also be able to enroll in the Nine Line Foundation Aquaponics training program and other job placement services.
Each home will have a combination living room and bedroom, a small kitchen and a bathroom. The community center will offer a laundry area, office space and counseling rooms.
“The community center is the big one for services,” she said.
Four of the homes will be handicap accessible.
The plan is for veterans to live in the village for as long as three years for a minimum fee with the goal being to help them get a job, a permanent home and their lives back.
Organizers are seeking donations to help complete the project.
According to information provided by the organization, $300 can cover a bedroom; $1,000 a kitchen; $1,250 the plumbing; $1,300 the electrical set-up; and $20,000 buys a house.