The occupants of a tiny home village scheduled to open this summer will have to wait until the road through the entire campus is complete.
That’s the order of the Brunswick Fire Marshal, even though 18 homes are totally built and furnished.
Twelve more are in various stages of completion and an additional 11 are framed.
Once complete, the village will house 60 people who have been homeless the longest in Brunswick.
Construction is moving along on what is now called The Grove at Correll Commons in honor of Pete Correll and his wife, Ada Lee Correll.
“Without Pete and the Correll Family Foundation, there would be no campus. His original gift allowed us to buy the land without going into debt,” organizers said in a statement.
The good news is the organization recently received a $200,000 donation to create an endowment fund set up as a “matching grant” for any funds donated to Hand in Hand through the Coastal Community Foundation. With matching funds, the endowment will double.
Call Paul White at the Coastal Community Foundation at 912-268-4442 to donate to the endowment.
Hand in Hand will be able to access 5% of the endowment fund annually if needed for operating expenses. Principal can only be accessed with a two-thirds majority vote by the organization’s board.
All the work in what was called Building Two has been completed and will be called The Claiborne and Betty Smith Lifelong Learning Center.
The building houses large and small classrooms, a laundromat, an intake shower facility, a small kitchen for serving the occasional group dinner, a large central gathering space for Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, GED classes and community worship services, as well as other activities.
Dedication of the building will be announced.
A satellite clinic run by Coastal Community Health Services, headed by Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, is being built in Building One for residents to have access to consistent medical care on site.
After meeting with Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste and Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, a police substation will be established at the site in the model tiny house.
Vouchers have been approved for the 60 planned houses at the old Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue.