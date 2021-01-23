There’s only a slim likelihood that salvage crews will begin cutting off the engine room section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound this weekend, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
With preparations for the cut advancing routinely, Himes noted Thursday that the third cut into the shipwreck could begin as soon as Friday or Saturday. Less than 12 hours later, that assessment changed like the sound’s swift-flowing tides that dictate many aspects of this salvage operation.
T&T Salvage’s planning and actions on this unprecedented operation are constantly evolving, Himes said. Timelines are often a moving target.
By Friday afternoon, Himes’ safest prediction centered on aspirations that the cut could begin some time this upcoming week. A massive anchor chain shears up through the numerous layers of the shipwreck, powered by the twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel’s system of pulleys, winches and lifting blocks.
“It constantly evolves,” Himes said of salvage operations on the Golden Ray, which overturned Sept. 8, 2019, with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.”
Salvors have busied themselves this week primarily with clearing the cutting path of the chain and positioning the chain for the cut. Underwater debris accumulating along the cutting path was among the unanticipated hurdles encountered this week. The debris, which included a fallen railing from the ship’s deck, was discovered by hydrographic surveys.
“We also encounter things as they happen,” Himes said. “We encountered debris this week in between the cutting chain and the cut groove. We looked at the hydrographic surveys that confirmed it so we had to deal with that. We can’t move the chains without clearing the debris.”
The task of clearing the path is performed largely by divers, whose work time is extremely limited by the sound’s swift tidal currents, which are among the strongest on the nation’s East Coast, Himes said. Divers can only work safely in the underwater environment during the short periods of slack tide each day.
“It’s an unforeseen circumstance that is solved by diver operations,” Himes said. “And diving is limited to slack tides.”
Salvage workers are doing more than just preparing for the engine room cut.
“We’re doing other things as well, like drilling holes for the subsequent cuts,” Himes said. “So there are certain operations we can get ahead on while other operations are impeded due to unforeseen circumstances.”
Safety of the workers and the public, as well as protection of the environment, take precedent over speed of progress at every phase of the salvage operation, Himes said.
“Our main concern is always safety and the environment,” Himes said. “The most important factor is the protection of people and the environment.”
Straddling the 656-foot-long shipwreck, the VB 10,000 first cut off the ship’s bow, a struggle that consumed three weeks in November.
Next the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 sheared off the stern section, a much more expeditious operation that began Christmas Day and concluded a week later.
Both severed sections have since been hauled off by barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
Salvors plan to cut the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal in this fashion.