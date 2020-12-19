Timeless, classic style at forefront of new store

Haberdashery is an old-fashioned word for a men’s clothing shop, but it’s the perfect fit for a new store in the Frederica North shopping center, on St. Simons Island, next to Brogen’s North. Bullington St. Simons recently opened there and is packed with stylish, but timeless, menswear, gifts and more.
Owned by Steve Bullington, known to the locals as “Bully,” who has been in the apparel business for over 50 years, and a resident of Glynn County for 36 years, the new store gives area shoppers an option they’ve not had for several years. Steve Bullington previously owned a store in Brunswick.
“I sell classic, traditional menswear and unique gifts for the country club, resort and lodge lifestyle, that never goes out of style, is always in good taste, and there’s always a new generation discovering it,” he said.
Steve Bullington’s experience in the menswear business includes 22 years with Ralph Lauren, and he has won several awards for design and merchandising.
Shoppers will not find an array of popular name-brand, mass market clothing. Rather, Bullington designs, manufactures and markets its own line of merchandise.
Perusing the store, with its dark wood finishes, and Rosie, the friendliest dog on the island there to greet you, is a delight for the eyes. The racks of clothing are filled with sweaters, vests and shirts, all of which come in rich colors and textures, and coordinate perfectly with slacks, casual pants and shorts, depending upon where your plans are taking you.
Then there are the gifts. An array of leather goods, including luggage, cutlery, and bar accessories, as well as wonderfully scented soy candles (poured in Georgia) all carry the Bullington name. Collegiate items, perfect for the student or alum on your gift list, include belts are key fobs, and are available for most SEC schools.
Bullington is the perfect place to shop for all the men on your list, whether you’re seeking something for Christmas, a birthday, wedding, groomsmen’s gift or other special date.