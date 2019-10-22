Darien resident Lloyd Flanders has been all over the place and has the tiles to prove it.
“There are souvenir tiles in lots of places, Europe especially, and then out west,” Flanders said. “This one’s from Istanbul. We don’t know which side is up or down.”
Born in Savannah, Flanders grew up in Darien and has lived in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island. She was a teacher in Glynn County for 31 years.
While not quite a family tradition, collecting souvenir tiles from far and wide is a pastime both she and her mother participated in.
Her mother built up quite a collection over the years, which were used to decorate the top of a table. Flanders did the same 40 years ago with several she had collected on a trip to Greece, commemorating the trip.
Now, she’s using tiles collected for her children and grandchildren to give them a similar means of remembering the good old days.
“These are tiles collected over their childhoods, so they will remember the places they’ve been,” Flanders said.
Standing over one of the more recent creations, she pointed out each tile as she walked through memorable events in her grandson Robby’s life.
“It has tiles from Christ Church (Frederica), where he was baptized, and St. Andrews, where he was confirmed,” Flanders explained. “The North Pole is because my husband was the Santa Claus at the Cloister, and I was the first Mrs. Claus at the Cloister. This is a fish because he loves to fish. It’s a handmade tile.
“He’s got the Gardner crest, for the family, and then he lived on St. Simons, and they used to vacation down in St. Augustine. He went to Georgia Southern. Oh, and this tile is special. This is when my son picked one out in Spain when we took the children.
“These are tiles collected over their childhood so that my grandchildren will have a concrete remembrance of the places they went when they were little.”
The practice started with three tables made 40 years ago — her mother’s and two made for herself, one entirely of tiles from Greece and another from various tiles she had collected.
“Forty years ago, not only did I make that table, but I made one for me, which my grandson has, and then we made the one with my mother’s tiles with places she had been,” Flanders said.
She collected the tiles and found tables, and family friend Joel O’Brien helped put the tabletops together.
“Joel made those other tables 40 years ago. We reconnected with him, and he’s made four more tables, and one more to go ... Mother had the tiles, and Joel was dating my daughter at the time, and we had the table made for my mother. That was the first one,” Flanders said. “All during those 40 years I’ve been collecting tiles. So now I’m trying to get them together,”
On Monday, still more were laying around waiting to be affixed to tabletops. Tiles from the American West, Mexico, South America, Europe, Russia — even one intended to commemorate the 1996 Olympics in Athens, Greece — and more were stacked up in the dining room, all serving as anchors to good memories.
“They wanted the Olympics in ’96 to be in Athens, but Atlanta got it. It’s a souvenir of something that never was,” Flanders said.
But out of all the places she’s been, home is the most beautiful, she said.
“I’ve done almost everything I wanted to do ... Rhett’s Hill is the prettiest place I’ve ever been to, and my granddog Buddy and I are happy to be right here,” Flanders said.
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Taylor Cooper at tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 324 to suggest a person for a column.