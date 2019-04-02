The 1960s was a time of cultural change, experimentation and, without a doubt, some killer music. And locally, there were few more “far out” than the fellas in Flood.
The Brunswick-based band included Bob Herrin, guitar; Rory Knapton, drums; Don Berg, bassist; and Jay Wetzel, as well as Mark Martin, both of whom played keyboard at one time or another. With the explosion of influences at the time, it didn’t take long before the guys found themselves in the deep end of a musical revolution.
“Rory was a year older than I was and had started getting a garage band together,” Berg said. “... The Beatles were breaking out overseas, and all of this other great music was happening. We got up in the hurricane of excitement and decided to express ourselves that way.”
The group started gigin’ around town, sharing its orchestrated rock sound and building a solid local fan base. It was a loyal pack, one that was always willing to follow Flood wherever it went.
“We had eight to 12 school buses full of hippies that went everywhere we went,” Herrin said with a laugh.
They started venturing out to big-time music venues like Chastain and Piedmont parks in Atlanta. In fact, Flood sold out Chastain Park five times and played at the Second Atlanta Pop Festival, headlined by Jimi Hendrix.
During those days, they were running in the same circles as groups like the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. They became close with members of both bands, playing hours on end together.
“Lynyrd Skynyrd would come over to our place when we were living in Atlanta, and we’d just jam all the time,” Knapton said. “We played with (Allman Brother guitarist) Dickie Betts at least 50 times. We even wrote an instrumental song with him that was really pretty.”
Their friendship with the Allman Brothers eventually took them to the Love Valley festival in North Carolina. And it turned out to be an unforgettable experience for both groups.
“They said ‘You guys should come with us to Love Valley,’ so we packed up and left. We played right before them,” Herrin said. “It was crazy because the town was set up like an old Wild West town. It looked like the set of ‘Gunsmoke.’ Dickie actually loved it so much he bought a farm there.”
“In fact, Dickie met a Native American woman named Sandy Bluesky there ... And that’s what the song ‘Bluesky’ is actually about.”
Flood continued traveling and even recorded an album and soundtracks for movies. Their album was tapped as Album of the Week by Billboard.
But, while they did see success, they never quite made it to the “big time.” Eventually, time and family responsibilities caused the group members to go separate ways. They never lost touch, however, and remained close. In recent years, Herrin, Knapton and Berg all gravitated back home. Martin, who left the band during its touring years, was also in town. Wentzel, however, is still in Key West, Fla.
And since old habits are hard to break, it didn’t take long before the group was jamming again.
“About four to five years ago, we all started filtering back to the area and started playing together,” Berg said. “We’ve always stayed in touch and would jam whenever we could. We have the same musical interests, and getting back together rekindled the flame from the embers.”
Today, Berg, Herrin and Knapton play together under a new (and very groovy) moniker — Tie Dye Sunset. They hit up local hot spots to share their love of music with audiences. In fact, they will be playing at Gnat’s Landing at 7 p.m. Friday and at Tortuga Jack’s on Saturday.
The group has also released a new album, “The Legacy Album: After The Flood,” which includes some of their original recordings at the end. It’s currently available for streaming on Spotify. For the members, it seems as though life has come full circle, and they’re enjoying being a fixture in the Isles’ music scene — one they helped pioneer.
“There was a lot of good music going on back in the 60s here,” Berg said. “... There was a lot of talent. There still is.”
Knapton agrees and is excited about the future.
“We love music and sharing that with people,” Knapton said. “It’s still ‘us,’ but we’re new again and we believe the best is yet to come.”
