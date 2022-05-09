Last year’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce annual dinner became emotional during the presentation of the Alfred W. Jones Award.
The highest award given at the chamber’s annual dinner was presented by Bill Jones, recipient of the award named after his grandfather in 1999, to the family of the late Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander. He served as county police chief from 1987 to 2002, and head of security at Sea Island Resort 19 years.
A crowd of more than 270 people at the Jekyll Island Convention center gave a prolonged standing ovation as the award was accepted by Alexander’s family.
It’s unlikely this year’s Annual Awards Dinner will be as emotional, but it’s hard to say until the recipients are announced.
The dinner on June 6 at Jekyll Island Convention Center begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by the dinner and awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Other awards include the Chairman’s Award, given for work in the community. The Ambassador of the Year Award is given for the consistency and willingness to volunteer to help the chamber achieve its mission.
The Exceptional Service Award was given to Southeast Georgia Health System last year for the way it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business of the Year is awarded to a small business that has made a noticeable impact to the community. The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recognize businesses for their creativity.
A new award given for the first time last year, the Milton H. “Woody” Woodside Community Champion Award, is named after the longtime chamber president and CEO who retired two years ago.
The dinner will end with the passing of the chairman’s gavel from Michael Scherneck to incoming Chairman Cedric King.
The cost is $80 per ticket or $640 for a table of eight. Go to the chamber website’s event calendar link for more information or to register for tickets.