Tickets available for Women’s Power Breakfast
The Institute for Executive Women will host its next Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Brunswick Country Club. Tickets are still available, and the deadline to register is Sunday at midnight.
The Institute for Executive Women provides professional leadership development programs for women. Michelle Merrill, the music director and conductor for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast.
Merrill is working closely with the National Symphony Orchestra to develop education and family programs that will feature a lineup of all female composers, centered around the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment for women’s suffrage.
Tickets for the breakfast cost $25 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or by calling 770-883-1117.
— The Brunswick News