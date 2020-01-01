Thursday commission meeting canceled
A Glynn County Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday was canceled in observance of New Year’s Day.
Because many commissioners and county staff members would be on vacation and likely out of town, the county commission decided to cancel the Jan. 2 meeting to allow those visiting family more time to spend before returning.
In addition, all county offices will be closed today and will reopen Thursday morning.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16. On Jan 14, the commission will hold a work session to discuss, among other things, finalizing its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 projects list.