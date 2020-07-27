One of the principle tenets of Thrive at Frederica, a leader in memory care in the Golden Isles is “bringing community into community,” said Charlotte Graham, Community Relations Director for Thrive, on St. Simons Island. “For us, it’s all about building meaningful relationships with our residents, their families, and our local community.” Thrive offers a fresh perspective on senior living. The team believes in enriching lives and being faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to them by respecting and honoring older adults as valuable members of society. Their memory care approach is designed to empower residents to make their own living choices. Families are educated on new and productive patterns of communication with their loved one who is living with memory loss. The entire team is NIDE (National Institute of Dementia Education) certified which allows them to interact with their residents as unique people rather than objects in need of care.
One way Thrive at Frederica is doing their part in the local community is by partnering with the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded in May 2020, whose mission is to support innovative research and community services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias throughout the state. Having lost their fathers to Alzheimer’s disease, founders Robert S. Kaufmann, M.D., and Sam W. Austin of Atlanta, Ga., who have raised $9 million for the cause through their annual golf tournaments, knew they wanted to make an even greater impact by forming the foundation. Andrea Mickelson, resident of St. Simons Island, is the foundation’s executive director.
In Glynn County, the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation supports Memory Matters Glynn, in Brunswick. Memory Matters provides support services including education, social activities for people with memory impairment, individual consultations, memory screening and support groups in Glynn County.
Having a strong support system for people with dementia-related illnesses and their caregivers is paramount in communities with aging populations, such as Glynn County.
Two fundraisers are currently in the works.
First, Thrive at Frederica will host “Fore the Memories” Golf Classic to benefit the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation on Aug. 17 at neighboring Sea Palms Golf & Conference Center. Champion sponsors include Bennett Financial Partners, Compass Law, Dennard Drugs & LTC Pharmacy and St. Simons by the Sea Hospital.
The second, the annual Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, hosted by the foundation, will be held Oct. 3 at Neptune Park in the St. Simons Pier Village. Attendees will honor and remember their loved ones in the park before participating in either a 1-mile or 2-mile walk through St. Simons Island. In addition to supporting Memory Matters Glynn, a portion of the proceeds will also support the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University, in Atlanta. It is one of 27 active centers in the U.S. supported by the National Institutes of Health.
“Alzheimer’s disease is extremely challenging for not only the individual, but the families and caregivers who are navigating this very difficult journey. They need support and that is why we are so honored to support the incredible and important work that Memory Matters is doing here in our community,” said Mickelson. “At the same time, we know research is our No. 1 defense in breakthrough treatments and we are so grateful to the experts at the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center for their commitment to our vision of curing Alzheimer’s.”
Mickelson emphasized that the lion’s share of the proceeds from the foundation’s fundraising efforts in the Golden Isles will remain in Glynn County.
“The majority of the money goes to Memory Matters and the remainder is directed to Alzheimer’s research at Emory,” she said.
The 2020 Walk Committee includes Billy Copelan, chairman, Jeff Jones, Dale Provenzano, Betsy Barnes, Chasitee Chambers, Sandy Fitzgerald, Lynne Lysaght, Sandi McMahon, Libby Moreno and Tate Simpson. The current sponsors are Edward Jones of the Golden Isles – Presenting Sponsor, Thrive at Frederica, Ameris Bank, Signature Properties Group, The Law Office of Deborah L. Britt and Turnkey Lumber & Millwork.