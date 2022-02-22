Glynn County will send three highly accomplished students to the region ceremony celebrating STAR Students this year.
STAR Students are those who earn the highest SAT score in their area.
At the recent 2022 STAR Recognition Program the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club announced that all three student nominees — Liam Nunn of Brunswick High, Andrew Kaminer of Frederica Academy, and Garrett Mallette of Glynn Academy — will go on to represent Glynn County at the Region 11 Event at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear next month.
All three nominees received the same high score on the SAT, which is an unprecedented first for the women’s organization. The winner will be considered for the state title at the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation’s STAR Banquet held in Duluth in April.
Every high school STAR Student is asked each year to name his or her STAR Teacher.
Liam selected Linda Rooks as his STAR teacher. Andrew chose Julie Boatright, and Garrett chose Robert Henry.
To be honored as a STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Student, the following criteria must be met:
• SAT scores must meet the national averages or above. The students who receive the award have the highest SAT scores in all three sections — critical reading, math and writing.
• Class standing must be noted. The student must be in the top 10% or among the top 10 students numerically, whichever category provides the largest number of eligible students in his or her graduating senior class.
• The student that has been declared the STAR Student chooses the STAR Teacher.