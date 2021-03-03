The Golden Isles College and Career Academy will continue this month its This Girl Can program with three new workshop opportunities.
This Girl Can workshops aim to introduce girls in eighth and ninth grades to nontraditional careers for women. GICCA will host three workshops for girls and a special adult female, like a mom, grandmother, aunt or mentor.
“I encourage every young woman to take advantage of This Girl Can to become aware of and explore some very cool careers in our community and region,” said Lori Peacock, CEO of the Career Academy. “This Girl Can allows girls the opportunity to try out careers using the real ‘tools of the trade.’ It is so important for our kids to learn what they like to do, and equally as important what they do not like to do, as they travel their academic and career pathway.”
Each workshop is two or three nights long, and attendance all evenings is required.
A “Do It Yourself Auto Maintenance” workshop is planned from 6-8 p.m. on March 9, 11 and 16. Participants will learn how to change oil and filters, rotate tires and complete other car maintenance. Driver safety will also be covered, including how to prepare a car emergency kit.
A “Do It Yourself Engineering” program is planned from 6-8 p.m. on March 30 and April 1. Attendees will explore coding and design and will construct a robot and control boards.
And a “Do It Yourself Welding/Machining” workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 25, March 30 and April 1.
All workshops are held at GICCA, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
GICCA hosted in January the first “This Girl Can” workshop, which focused on welding and machining. The initiative is offered in partnership with the Golden Isles Development Authority and Coastal Pines Technical College.
“We decided to follow up on the first This Girl Can based on the extremely positive response we received from our ‘pioneer’ participants,’” Peacock said. “We have also received not only a positive response but also encouragement from GICCA’s business and industry partners to continue this work. Introducing our girls to nontraditional careers for women supports our future workforce and Keeps Glynn Running.”
Registration for the workshops is required, and spaces are limited. A free T-shirt is included with registration.
To register, please call 912-280-6750.