Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

A heavy plume of smoke drifts to the north from a shrimp boat burning in waters off Jekyll Island.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston called the Brunswick station around 12:30 p.m. to report that a shrimp boat, the Miss Hopkins from Darien, was burning and three people were on board, a Coast Guard representative said Friday.

