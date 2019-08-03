Brunswick photographer Eliot VanOtteren was focusing his lens on shorebirds Friday around noon during a rainy day at Gould’s Inlet, but something more distressing caught his attention far offshore.
“I heard this scream and then spotted them with my scope about 200 yards out in the ocean,” VanOtteren said.
The mid-day cries for help were coming from three Carrollton youngsters, who were among the very few who were up for a day at the beach in Friday’s stormy weather. They had gone for a walk down the beach to the inlet, promising an adult friend of their mother that they would stay out of the water. But after wading out into the surf, two girls, 12 and 13, and a 6-year-old boy, suddenly found themselves in trouble.
They were swept out to sea by the swift outgoing tides where the Black Banks River empties into the ocean at Gould’s Inlet.
“I was the only other person on the beach,” VanOtteren said of the noontime emergency. “I was looking at these kids and thinking, they’re in trouble.”
VanOtteren called 911. He also managed to coax and help one girl who was closest to shore back safely to the beach. The other girl and the boy were still struggling and being pulled farther out to sea.
The Glynn County Fire Department’s water rescue unit responded, as did a boat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick, and county lifeguards. Jessie Johnson and another employee from Rainbow Island at the nearby Sea Island Resort responded in jet skis.
By the time these rescue crews converged on Gould’s Inlet, the two remaining children were nearly a mile offshore, said Todd Thompson of the county fire department’s water rescue unit.
However, Johnson and the other jet ski operator from Rainbow Island managed to reach the two and bring them safely to the beach. On the beach, being interviewed by police, the children appeared relieved and did not need further medical attention.
The adult friend of their mom looked relieved too. She said they were down from Carrollton for a final summer fling before the start of school. The three children had promised to stay out of the water if she let them go for a walk, she said.
“They were cooped up in the house, so we went to the beach,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. “Then they wanted to go for a walk, but they were supposed to stay out of the water.”
Good thing there was at least one other person on the beach at that moment, Thompson said.
“Luckily, there was a guy out here birdwatching,” he said. “He spotted them. If not, they would have been completely offshore, and we probably would have had three more fatalities.”