Three people pleaded guilty and received their sentences in notable unrelated cases in Glynn County Superior Court recently.
Bessy Castro-Vallecillo, 29, pleaded guilty to influencing a witness and terroristic threats June 7. According to her indictment, on Aug. 29, 2018, she sought to prevent the testimony of a woman in a matter dealing with a child “by threatening the death of all involved as she told (the victim) to not come to Glynn County Juvenile Court to testify in said custody case….”
She also, between Aug. 28 and 30, 2018, threatened to kill a different victim.
For these crimes, Castro-Vallecillo received a sentence Wednesday of five years in prison, five years probation and ordered to complete an anger management course.
Johnny Lashunn Body, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and terroristic threats. On Jan. 2, he brandished a black handgun in the presence of a woman and threatened to kill her with it. Body received first-offender status for his sentencing, and ordered to 30 days confinement on both counts, five years probation for the threat and 15 years probation for the aggravated assault.
He was also ordered to enroll in an anger management course and pay a $1,500 fine.
David Nicholas McLeod, 58, pleaded guilty June 7 to aggravated assault and battery, both in violation of the state Family Violence Act. On July 8, 2018, he attacked the victim, a woman older than 65, by striking her repeatedly with his hands and feet, causing bruising and swelling.
McLeod received 15 years probation, ordered to complete a 6-9 month residential substance abuse treatment program and pay a $1,500 fine.
According to Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court personnel, there are two trials occurring this week. The first is to be John Blount, 47, who’s accused of first-degree burglary. The second matter, which is to get going Thursday, is the second-degree vehicular homicide case of 53-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Herrington.