As the judicial clock turns between the last trial calendar and the upcoming one in Glynn County Superior Court, three defendants pleaded guilty to charges in their cases, but only one received prison time.
Joshua McNatt, 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to state law, someone commits the second crime listed above with they buy, sell, receive, dispose of, conceals or has in their possession “a radio, piano, phonograph, sewing machine, washing machine, typewriter, adding machine, comptometer, bicycle, firearm, safe, vacuum cleaner, dictaphone, watch, watch movement, watch case or any other mechanical or electrical device, appliance, contrivance, material vessel (as defined in state law) or other piece of apparatus or equipment, other than a motor vehicle…” from which a “distinguishing number or identification mark” was removed.
McNatt received a sentence of 10 years in prison, to run concurrent with the sentence imposed from a probation revocation matter in McIntosh County.
William Beau Edenfield, 41, pleaded guilty to a lesser-included offense of misdemeanor battery. He was indicted in June on an aggravated assault charge for allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a commercial construction light. He received a sentence of 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine. He’s also required to undertake a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and a family violence intervention program.
Jared Matthew Morehouse, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attempting to strangle a woman in May. He received 20 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine and was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and enter a family violence intervention program.
In other superior court matters, Lavenskee Carmain Sneed, whose case was set as ready for trial the day of jury selection, instead will have his case continued because the defense filed a motion of intent to raise the issue of insanity, of which the court was not previously aware. The court appointed the state Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities to perform a mental health evaluation of Sneed, 37.
According to the court order, “Defendant is advised that he is entitled to exercise his 5th Amendment right to remain silent and refuse to cooperate with the court-ordered evaluation. While doing so will bar defendant from presenting expert evidence in support of his insanity defense, he is permitted to pursue that defense without expert testimony.”
Sneed is accused of criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident in which he allegedly stabbed and choked a woman in January 2017.