Three plead guilty in MDMA conspiracy

Four people pleaded guilty between hearings Friday and Monday in what’s organized by federal indictment as two different drug conspiracies, but are in general related. The difference between the conspiracies is chiefly the kind of drugs trafficked.
Three people pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Brunswick regarding their involvement in a conspiracy that was supposed to be about distributing MDMA, along with marijuana. However, testing of the drugs seized later revealed what was believed to be MDMA was actually n-ethylpentylone, what the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is classifying as bath salts.
Xontavious Dionte Hawkins, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute n-ethylpentylone. Michael Scott Sapp, assigned to an FBI violent gang task force from the Brunswick Police Department, testified investigators believe Hawkins to have been a supplier of MDMA to several members of the organization.
A traffic stop conducted May 1, 2018, revealed Hawkins in possession of 27.25 grams of what was believed to be MDMA, but tested positive as n-ethylpentylone.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Feb. 6 filed its intention to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, because Hawkins was previously convicted of “a serious drug felony” on May 12, 2011. That was a federal conviction locally regarding distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Hawkins faces up to 30 years in prison and a minimum of six years’ supervised release. However, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood mentioned that in the plea agreement, the USAO agreed with the defense not to ask for more prison time than 15 years and 8 months. That agreement is only a recommendation to the judge, though, and isn’t binding.
Javon Arashalla Newton, 30, pleaded guilty to a lesser-included charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of MDMA. Sapp testified that investigators saw Newton daily making hand-to-hand transactions at the residence of Maurice Fields, a co-conspirator who already pleaded guilty in this case. Sapp also said there’s a recording from a wire tap of Newton and Fields arranging a MDMA purchase.
Newton said at the hearing that while he did purchase what he believed to be MDMA, he wasn’t involved in the selling of it. Regardless, that still falls under the umbrella of the conspiracy charge to which he was pleading.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a minimum of three years’ supervised release.
Zahria Jane Boston, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Sapp said that a state trooper conducted a traffic stop June 16, 2018, on I-95, around mile marker 40, on a vehicle driven by Wilbert Lee Stephens Jr., an alleged co-conspirator in the case. Boston was a passenger in the vehicle.
A search turned up around 15.4 ounces of marijuana and a Century Arms Model RAS47, 7.62x39mm rifle. Sapp said a receipt in the car showed Boston purchased the rifle. He also said investigators have known Stephens for years as an active gang member and a violent individual.
Boston faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a minimum of four years’ supervised release.
Friday, Mario Andre Capers, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute n-ethylpentylone. On Feb. 7, the USAO filed its intention to seek an enhanced sentence for Capers, as he was convicted April 13, 2007, in Glynn County Superior Court of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to the indictment, Capers was found with the controlled substance on Feb. 20, 2018. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a minimum of six years’ supervised release.