Three men pleaded guilty Tuesday to their roles in a local narcotics conspiracy in federal court in Brunswick, but U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood chose not to accept the plea of the first man who appeared before her on the day.
Derrick Bernard Johnson, 43, was indicted in both the original and the superseding indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent and distributing controlled substances. A plea agreement worked out between his defense attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Office had Johnson pleading to that charge, as it related to cocaine possession and distribution.
The USAO also, on Feb. 6, filed a notice it was seeking an enhanced sentence against Johnson because on Dec. 11, 2015, he was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Michael Scott Sapp, assigned to an FBI violent gang task force from the Brunswick Police Department, testified the investigation showed Johnson hung out around the 1600 block of L Street, where he acted as a street-level dealer of cocaine supplied by co-defendant Michael Arthur Nixon. The task force obtained a wire tap for Nixon’s phone, and Sapp said contacts between Johnson and Nixon detailed multiple cocaine purchases.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kirkland asked specifically about a call on May 3, 2018, and Sapp said the conversations between Johnson and Nixon led to the pair meeting up at a motel off U.S. Highway 341, where investigators saw a deal go down between them. A patrol officer later conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Johnson left in as a way to identify the people in the vehicle, and didn’t conduct a search or make an arrest.
Johnson said, in court, the phone conversation between him and Nixon wasn’t as it was portrayed in Sapp’s testimony. He was also reticent about agreeing that other aspects of his involvement, as alleged, were accurate.
Because of this, Wood said she wasn’t going to accept Johnson’s plea, because, she said, it appeared he wasn’t sure and she didn’t want him to rush into something that potentially carried with it a 30-year prison sentence.
Wood did say, however, it would be possible for Johnson to make a guilty plea later, if he chose to do that instead of progressing to trial.
Alex Dion Manor, 45, did plead guilty. He admitted to possession with intent to distribute crack, specifically on July 20, 2018. Under the superseding indictment, he was charged with conspiracy, three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
The USAO also filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in that matter, which raised the maximum possible prison time to 30 years, and ensures a minimum of six years’ supervised release.
Sapp testified that Manor was a street-level crack distributor for the organization alleged in the indictment.
The specific act necessary for the charge that led to the guilty plea was a controlled buy from Manor by law enforcement of around 0.7 grams of crack. Sapp said there were other controlled crack buys from Manor as part of the investigation.
Timothy John Sallins, 47, pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of cocaine. Sapp testified Sallins was a cocaine distributor supplied by Nixon. He said investigators had around 25 conversations recorded between Sallins and Nixon regarding the purchasing of a cumulative amount of around 184 grams of cocaine.
Camron Thomas, 36, pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing marijuana. Sapp testified that Thomas was on recorded conversations discussing marijuana purchases with co-defendant Andrew Riley.
Thomas was out on pretrial release, but the federal probation officer said that, by their calculations, the sentencing range for him would likely be around two years and six months, and three years and one month. As such, and for other reasons, Thomas was recommended for detention pending sentencing.
Defense attorney Ron Harrison said he disagreed with the probation officer’s calculations, but that he and his client decided it was the best course of action to be detained following Tuesday’s hearing, and so Thomas was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.