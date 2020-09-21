Three people wounded in drive-by shooting Saturday morning
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning at a home in the 3500 block of Hardee Avenue, according to a Glynn County police report.
The three were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where two remained Monday in stable condition, police said.
Police received call of “shots fired with multiple injuries to several victims” at around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a report. Police arrived at the home to find one victim on an open front porch and another gunshot victim inside in the living room, the report said.
Police are investigating and as yet have no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call county police investigator Guy Butler at 912-554-7817, or Silent Witness hotline at 264-1333.