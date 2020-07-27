The Georgia Department of Health reported two more Glynn County residents infected with COVID-19 died Monday as cases continue to rise in Coastal Georgia.
Another death in the Golden Isles was reported on Sunday.
A total of 22 Glynn residents contracting the virus had died as of 3 p.m. Monday, nearly half the toll of Chatham County, the most populous in the eight-county Coastal Health District. The district also includes McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Effingham Liberty and Long counties.
Also as of 3 p.m. Monday, a total of 2,127 cases had been reported in Glynn County since the outbreak began in March. Thirty cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 276 in the last seven days and 505 in the last two weeks.
COVID-19 patients make up about 30 percent of the inpatients in Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the total was 69 coronavirus patients in Brunswick and 10 in St. Marys.
Camden County passed 500 cases on Monday, topping out at 508. That’s 12 since Sunday, 114 in the last week and 203 in the last 14 days.
Three new cases were reported in McIntosh County in the last day, 24 in the last week and 42 in the last two weeks. The total is 127.
As of Monday, two deaths had been reported in McIntosh and four in Camden.
Statewide, 170,843 cumulative cases have been reported, 3,509 of which have resulted in death. Currently, 17,138 Georgia residents are hospitalized with the virus.
To slow the spread of the severe flu-like respiratory illness, health professionals recommend wearing a face covering in public, practicing regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places and isolating from others if feeling sick.
Call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.