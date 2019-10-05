A Glynn County grand jury indicted three men Wednesday for using technology to attempt to get boys younger than 16 to engage in sexual activity.
Christopher Daniel Bowen faces five counts of computer pornography for, between Jan. 12 and 24, allegedly using an online messaging service “to solicit and entice a person believed by the accused to be a child under 16 years of age to commit sodomy and aggravated sodomy…,” along with allegedly using a messaging service to send four different photos of adult male genitalia.
The indictment also alleges Bowen, on Feb. 11, grabbed the genitalia of another male without their consent. The age of the alleged victim was not specified.
Richard Gary Jacobson is charged with one count each of computer pornography and obscene internet contact with a child. On May 8, he allegedly tried to entice a boy, who was actually undercover law enforcement, through an online messaging service. He also allegedly sent the undercover investigator a sexually explicit message accompanied by a pornographic image.
Eric Lee Walker was indicted on one count of computer pornography for also attempting to entice an underage boy online who was, in actuality, undercover law enforcement.
In other indictments, Kristen Lasalle Green received charges in two cases. Green was indicted on two counts of serious injury by vehicle for, on Jan. 22, 2017, being allegedly drunk and behind the wheel of a 1999 Mercury Villager when it wrecked and injured Garrett Vick, a Glynn County Police officer.
According to police reports at the time, Vick was responding to the scene of a different crash when Green pulled into the path of his patrol vehicle.
The other indictment accuses Green of DUI, making a false statement, obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct for alleged actions committed Aug. 30 of this year.
William Henry Bennett, previously indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals, was reindicted on that charge and added to it is a charge of influencing a witness, in which he is accused of trying to deter a woman’s testimony by promising her prepaid phone cards and other gifts.