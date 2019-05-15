U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro ordered a May 8 indictment unsealed that charged Alonzo Davis, Rashaad Hines and Logan Keller for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a Schedule II controlled substance in Camden County — between October 2018 and February 2019 — that resulted in the death of three people.
Hines was indicted on two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, while Davis and Keller face one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
Each of the four counts carry the same penalties — a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and three years supervised release. If the men have any qualifying drug or violent felony convictions, the penalties increase to a mandatory minimum of life in prison and six years supervised release.
Donald Steven Adams pleaded guilty Monday to his participation in a drug distribution conspiracy that led to the death of a woman. According to a federal accusation, the alleged victim used her mother’s phone to contact co-defendant Makeda Ligear Atkinson to set up a buy for $40 of heroin and hydromorphone. Adams later physically made the deal.
The alleged victim died the next day, from what an autopsy report listed as acute fentanyl toxicity.
Adams’ plea agreement states, “Atkinson admitted that he instructed Adams to serve L.M.; and Adams admitted he served L.M. the controlled substance.”
The crime of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone carries with it a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a minimum of three years’ supervised release.
Monday, three men who were accused of exposing themselves in a sexually explicit manner at the federal prison in Jesup pleaded guilty. Doniel Porter, James Thornton and Patrick Turner each pleaded guilty to one count of public indecency. Each conviction carries with it a maximum of one year in prison and one year supervised release.
Tuesday, Clifton Foster received his sentence for the part he played in the Glynn County drug shed conspiracy. He pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to unlawful use of a phone in facilitating that conspiracy. For that, he received 18 months in prison, one year supervised release and a $2,000 fine.