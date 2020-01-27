Three men in a federal narcotics conspiracy run out of Jacksonville, Fla. — but in which most of the deals took place in Glynn County — received their sentences Thursday in federal district court in Brunswick.
Derrick Bernard Johnson received the most time out of the three, and is slated to serve 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by three years’ supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty July 30 to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intention to distribute cocaine.
One of the reasons for Johnson’s significant prison term is that he was considered a career offender for the purposes of sentencing.
In 2015, a Glynn County grand jury indicted him on charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He later pleaded guilty to the second count and received a sentence of four years in prison and 11 years’ probation, along with a $2,000 fine.
Anthony Kenyatta Seals received five years and 10 months in prison and four years supervised release. Seals pleaded guilty July 30 to the lesser-included conspiracy charge, but he was indicted on a number of charges, including three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Seals was one of five defendants in the case accused of dealing more than 270 grams of crack, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. The gun in question was a silver Jennings Model 25 .25-caliber pistol. In the plea agreement, Seals admitted to being part of a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 28 grams of crack.
Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell received two years and six months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
He pleaded guilty May 20 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
The term is to run consecutive to any sentence given for pending unrelated state charges.