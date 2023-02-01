A group of Glynn County men allegedly conspired to dispose of a dead man’s body, steal his credit cards and car, and may have hit him in the face with a sledge hammer after his death, according to courtroom testimony and arrest warrants.
The case against Jonathan Wimmbauer, 46, is moving to Superior Court after he appeared in Glynn County Magistrate Court Tuesday for a preliminary probable cause hearing at which a Glynn County Police detective said Wimmbauer, along with others, disposed of the body of Frankie Farnum on Dec. 11, 2022, in a ditch roughly 30 yards from 165 Jessica Lane. According to records and testimony, they stole his financial cards and attempted to use them at multiple Glynn County stores.
Wimmbauer was denied bond Tuesday and remains in Glynn County Detention Center on charges of abandonment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, concealing a dead body, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft, and four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Others implicated in the scheme, according to arrest warrants and courtroom testimony, are Alex Westberry, 34, Lee Campbell, 51, and Vincent Freeman.
Freeman died Jan. 22 at Holy Cross Hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland. The investigations unit of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland said Freeman died of an accidental drug overdose that included a mixture of drugs, including phencyclidine, fentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl, among others.
Westberry was arrested Dec. 28 and remains in Glynn County Detention Center on three charges of financial transaction card fraud, possession of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl.
Campbell is in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with being a party to the crime of abandoning a dead body, concealing a dead body, entering an automobile with intention to commit a crime, as well as four traffic charges that he was stopped for on Jan. 6, prompting his arrest.
Wimmbauer told police in an interview that he and Freeman had placed Farnum in a ditch using an auto mechanic’s creeper when Farnum was in a state that prompted Wimmbauer to refer to him as “dead weight,” GCPD Det. Ricky Hall testified in court on Tuesday. That story matches information in an arrest warrant for Wimmbauer for abandoning a dead body filed in Magistrate Court on Dec. 28, 2022, that claims Wimmbauer said he had never seen anyone so “asleep from dope and still be alive,” the warrant says.
The warrant alleges that while Wimmbauer and Freeman were moving Farnum, Wimmbauer told detectives that Farnum’s head hit the concrete and that his pants fell down. Hall testified that Wimmbauer seemed shaken up by seeing Farnum in that state.
An arrest warrant for Campbell on a charge of being a party to abandoning a dead body filed on Jan. 6 in magistrate court alleges that Wimmbauer told police Campbell had instructed he and Freeman to move Farnum’s body.
Courtroom testimony and separate arrest warrants further allege Wimmbauer, Freeman, Campbell and Alex Westberry broke into Farnum’s Jeep Grand Cherokee to “steal items of value from within the vehicle.”
Hall testified that Wimmbauer called from jail to follow up with police and admitted that he had not told the whole story of the incident. Wimmbauer went on in that interview to claim that Freeman had hit Farnum with a two-pound sledge hammer in the leg, groin and face and that Freeman had asked Wimmbauer to dispose of the hammer.
Hall testified on Tuesday that Farnum did show evidence of head trauma, but that a preliminary report from the Glynn County Coroner’s Office suggested Farnum was dead prior to being hit in the face with the hammer. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Tuesday, however, that there is still no official determination of cause and manner of death on Farnum.
Still more warrants filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court allege that all four men, Wimmbauer, Freeman, Westberry and Campbell, broke into Farnum’s vehicle and that Westberry and Wimmbauer both attempted to use Farnum’s financial cards at stores in Glynn County, prompting the fraud charges.
Hall testified that the case is still under investigation and that charges of removing a body from a grave, as they were listed Tuesday for Wimmbauer and Campbell, should have been listed as concealing a dead body. Both charges are covered under the same state law, he said.
Hall also testified that Wimmbauer may have received money for Farnum’s Jeep and that a woman then drove it to Richmond Hill.
Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson echoed Hall’s assertion that the case is still under investigation and that some pieces are still coming together.
Wimmbauer’s attorney, John J. Blanc, requested that bail be granted because Wimmbauer has a place to stay with his aunt in Brunswick and a job. Magistrate Judge Steven Morgan denied bond.