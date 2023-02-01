A group of Glynn County men allegedly conspired to dispose of a dead man’s body, steal his credit cards and car, and may have hit him in the face with a sledge hammer after his death, according to courtroom testimony and arrest warrants.

The case against Jonathan Wimmbauer, 46, is moving to Superior Court after he appeared in Glynn County Magistrate Court Tuesday for a preliminary probable cause hearing at which a Glynn County Police detective said Wimmbauer, along with others, disposed of the body of Frankie Farnum on Dec. 11, 2022, in a ditch roughly 30 yards from 165 Jessica Lane. According to records and testimony, they stole his financial cards and attempted to use them at multiple Glynn County stores.

