Friends and family of the scouts in Boy Scouts of America Troop 207 gathered Saturday to recognize three of their number who recently earned the Eagle Scout award.
Nolan Hartley, Nicolas Sadowski and Will Crews each completed the extensive requirements to win BSA’s highest award, which includes earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, participating in 18 hours of community services, staying active in a troop for 16 months and holding leadership roles for an equal amount of time.
“What does it mean to be an Eagle Scout?” Troop 207 member and Eagle Scout Alonso Sanchez asked during the ceremony. “The 1939 Handbook for Scoutmasters put it this way: The badge is which accompanied his advancement and which the scout wears on his uniform are not to show that he passed a certain test. There should be no past tense implied. On the contrary, each badge cries out ‘I can, right here and right now.’”
Planning and leading a community service project to improve or otherwise benefit a religious or educational organization or the community at-large is one of the final requirements to earn Eagle rank.
For his part, Hartley replaced the fence and built a magnetized chalkboard using some material on-hand at his middle school, Sadowski repaired and repainted the Brunswick High School parking lot and Crews organized a toy drive for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“The road to Eagle has been an arduous journey, but every step has been rewarding,” Hartley said. “Whether we’re bowling at an Air Force base, getting hailed on while cooking our dinner at Camp Thunder, playing Mario Kart 8 until morning, playing with wolves or sleeping in hammocks in 30 degrees, we were always having a good time.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, sent his aide Emmitt Nolan to present the three scouts with flags flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to recognize their efforts.
It was a bittersweet event, however, as it also marked Troop 207’s last meeting. Assistant Scoutmaster Chris Sadowski said the troop would be disbanded after efforts failed to start a new Cub Scout pack from which to draw new Boy Scout recruits.
Following the meeting, all three of the newly-minted Eagle Scouts said they would miss the troop.
Hartley said he’d continue in the Order of the Arrow, an organization to which the most qualified scouts from each troop are elected. Nicolas Sadowski had no immediate plans to continue in scouting but said he would live out the values the program espouses. As he lives in Jesup, Crews said he would look for troops there to work with.
“I’m going to miss the meetings,” Hartley said. “Being able to meet up and get us all together and hang out, that’s something that’s definitely going to be missed.”
Crews and Sadowski agreed with Hartley.
“Definitely the meetings, that’s the only time I’d see some of these guys,” Sadowski added.
According to the troop’s charter, it was originally formed as Troop 7 in 1946, with First Baptist Church of Brunswick as its chartered organization, and disbanded in 1983. It was reformed at First Baptist in 2003 as Troop 207, eventually rechartering with St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
While he was sad to see the troop go, Chris Sadowski said it would be “hard to find a better way” to send off the troop.