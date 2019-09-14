Three people have died and one person remained hospitalized with severe burns after an explosion Thursday in a shed in northern McIntosh County, the county Sheriff’s Office said.
Irma Hutchinson, 78, and Tommy Gilder died at the scene and Vicki Gilder died Friday at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Fla., said Maj. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office. Vicki Gilder and Chuck Hutchinson had been airlifted to the burn center at Shands, he said.
Lowe did not have exact ages on all of the victims but said all were in their 60s or older.
“It was in a shed behind a house,’’ on Dallas Bluff Road in Shellman Bluff, Lowe said, adding that the shed was at the Hutchinsons’ house.
The metal shed was about 10 feet by 10 feet, and investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the deadly blast about 3:30 p.m., Lowe said.
Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and a state fire marshal are investigating, he said.
Investigators still don’t know the cause but have ruled out a propane explosion, he said.
Shellman Bluff Baptist Church, where the victims were members, was planning to hold a prayer vigil Friday night.