Three men involved in a December 2018 shootout in a U.S. Highway 17 convenience store parking lot were indicted by a Glynn County grand jury for several felonies.
Glynn County police reports following the incident stated Jaquise Gordon pulled a gun — according to the indictment, a Bryco Jennings .380-caliber pistol — on Antwone Levros. Levros then brandished his own firearm and shot Gordon in the abdomen.
Retaliating, Rameel Rashad Connor reached for his gun, a .45-caliber pistol, and shot Levros in the leg. Also involved in the fracas was Marcus Antawain Gordon, who allegedly grabbed Levros in a provocative manner and illegally concealed Jaquise Gordon’s gun.
When the mess was all over, Levros and Jaquise Gordon went to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus for treatment, and a helicopter later transported Gordon from there to UF Health Jacksonville.
Connor was apprehended later in a search by Glynn County police and a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
Connor and Jaquise Gordon are both charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Marcus Antwain Gordon is charged with simple battery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said Levros was not charged at the time of the incident because he had a valid permit to carry his firearm and was in fear for his life.
Also indicted Wednesday was William Howard Hunter, on five counts related to an assault from August 2018. According to the indictment, he strangled a woman in front of a someone younger than 18, scratched both the woman and a different person younger than 18, and attempted to strangle the woman.
For these alleged actions, he was charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated assault, second-degree cruelty to children and third-degree cruelty to children.