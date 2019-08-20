Three cases that remained on the Glynn County Superior Court calendar closed out over the last several weeks for differing reasons, and two more ended because a grand jury reindicted the defendants on similar charges.
Ahvarea Ladra Cooper’s first-degree burglary case was the second-oldest case on the August trial calendar — he was arrested in July 2016. One issue delaying disposition of the case was whether Cooper, 20, was competent to stand trial. He was 17 years old at the time of the offense.
An October 2018 competency hearing revealed Cooper broke into a residence in the 2600 block of Wolfe Street and attempted to rape a woman, which led to the four charges against him. A May 2017 report that stated Cooper was essentially too naive to effectively participate in his own defense led to an August 2017 court finding that he was incompetent.
However, work progressed to try to restore Cooper’s competency. On Aug. 8, he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and false imprisonment. Cooper received a sentence of three years’ time served and 17 years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Cody Cameron Watkins’ case, for all intents and purposes, closed in July, but the matter on which he was indicted remained active until the District Attorney’s Office moved to have the four charges dismissed. Watkins, 25, was indicted for rape, statutory rape, child molestation and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
He pleaded guilty July 11 as a first offender to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He received a sentence of two years’ probation and ordered to write a letter of apology.
Martin Rodriguez, 60, was indicted on two counts of child molestation. The case was placed on the dead docket, which means that prosecution is indefinitely suspended, but can become active again at a later time.
Colin Tyree Hippard’s and Lovett Leonard Foster’s cases were reindicted on similar charges, so the District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges from the earlier indictments. For Hippard, 24, that occurred Aug. 2, and for Foster, 39, it happened Monday.