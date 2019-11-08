Thousands of inactive Glynn County voters to be removed from state rolls
More than 3,500 inactive Glynn County voters could be removed from the state rolls if they don’t take action to update their registration by Dec. 6.
Registration information can be updated by visiting the Glynn County Board of Elections’ office in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or through the Georgia State of Success mobile app.
Voters can become inactive when they move out of the state, official election mail is returned as undeliverable or if they fail to participate in any elections in any way for five years, according to a notice released by the county board of elections.
Accurate voter lists are important to ensure an election day with suitable polling locations, limited delays and appropriate staffing, the notice states.
A copy of the notice and other voter information can be found on the board’s website, glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections.
— The Brunswick News