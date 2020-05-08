Birthday balloons bounced around in front of the Glynn County Courthouse Friday morning, but among the thousand or more people the birthday boy could not be found.
Shouts of “No justice!” were met with a chorus of “No peace!” in the normally quiet park area between the old and new county courthouses as community leaders, representatives of civil rights organizations, residents and family came together to mourn Ahmaud Arbery and call on the justice system to do its job in the case of the February shooting.
Everyone was united around the purpose of remembering Ahmad Arbery.
On the morning of Feb. 23, Gregory McMichael and his adult son Travis, both armed, allegedly pursued Arbery in a chase that ended in the shooting death of Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Arbery was not armed.
The McMichaels were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
“I’m elated to the see the GBI was able to make an arrest,” said Allen Booker, a Glynn County commissioner representing a district that includes the city.
But “there is still a long road ahead,” added Felicia Harris, South Ward City Commissioner. “And it’s a long way from reaching justice.”
Friday marked Arbery’s 26th birthday. He was 25 when killed.
Social distancing seemed more than six feet from the minds of most, but Southeast Georgia Health System personnel handed out masks and hand sanitizer in the hopes the crowd wouldn’t fall victim to the COVID-19 virus.
Several spoke to the crowd, including members of Arbery’s family. They shared fond memories and a few had to pause when overcome with emotion.
“He loved his mama’s lemonade,” said Wanda Jones, Arbery’s mother. “And nobody can make it like I can.”
The mood among attendees rose and fell as some used their time to fire the crowd up about seeking justice. Others quietly honored the late Brunswick High grad.
James Woodall, president of the Georgia branch of the NAACP, called on local leaders to take responsibility for the killing and for delaying the arrest of the McMichaels.
He singled out Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross Judicial Circuit DA George Barnhill, saying they should both resign.
Woodall was not the only one calling for their resignations. The Glynn County Democratic Party and democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Sarah Riggs Amino, issued similar demands.
Johnson ran for the DA post as a Republican in 2016.
“Both of these actors contributed to the significant and inexcusable delay of justice for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery,” the Glynn County Democrats said in a statement. “It is clear that our community has lost all confidence in their offices and their resignation will be a step in the right direction toward fixing our broken judicial system.”
At the end of the rally, the crowd swayed and danced to a song played over the loudspeakers in honor of the 26th birthday Arbery could not celebrate.
The rally concluded with a call to remember the Arbery until a final judgment is made against the McMichaels.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey expressed support for the peaceful rally. “We have brought ourselves out of darkness into light,” he said. “We run with Ahmaud.”
Harvey described the arrests of the McMichael father and son after 10 weeks a small victory, but more works needs to be done, he said.
“Let’s continue to put pressure to make sure this doesn’t fall by the wayside,” he said. “We will make sure justice is served here.”
Harris, wearing a “Run with Maud” T-shirt, said at Friday afternoon’s press conference that she was proud of the way a diverse crowd gathered to demand justice.
“This tragedy has brought this community together in ways I’ve never seen before,” she said. “We still must realize we have miles to go before we sleep.”
Harvey said the city has been unfairly and harshly criticized, even though the crime happened outside city limits. Nevertheless, Harvey said it was important for city officials to address the shooting and public response.
“It happened in our community,” he said. “There is unity in this community. We stood up this morning.”
Harvey said elected officials have some trust building to do and challenged everyone to continue to challenge their elected officials.
“We need to make sure justice happens, not just for Ahmaud, but for everybody,” he said. “Forever remember, we run with Ahmaud.”