WOODBINE — The Woodbine Crawfish Festival has come a long way since the first one was held in 1985.
Organizers of the first festival were unprepared for the response, selling out of crawfish dinners early and resorting to boiling hot dogs in the water used to cook the crawfish. It was the last time craw dogs were ever sold at the event.
Over the years, the festival has grown, now attracting as many as 20,000 visitors each year. The event features live entertainment, dozens of arts and crafts booths, more than 20 food vendors selling a wide variety of festival fare, and the main attraction: crawfish dinners.
The festival opens at 8 a.m., with many people arriving for the parade which begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Bedell Ave.
While many of the activities take place at the Satilla River Waterfront Park, including much of the live entertainment and most of the food vendors, the park is also where the Woodbine Lions Club will prepare two tons of crawfish to serve the crowd.
Live acts will also perform on the gazebo stage off the trail where the arts and crafts booths are located.
Crawfish meals are served low country style with potatoes and corn or in an etoufee served over a bed of rice. Many people buy one of each meal because they can’t decide which one to order.
Many visitors park along U.S. 17 and walk along the Woodbine Riverwalk, where nearly 100 arts and crafts booths will be set up under a canopy of shade trees, making it comfortable for the vendors and festival goers. The trail connects to the boardwalk that connects the paved walking trail to the waterfront park.
Organizers said the arts and crafts include everything from quilts to hand-crafted woodworking. A children’s amusement area will include games, rides and other activities.
The festival ends at 6:30 p.m.