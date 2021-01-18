I never thought I’d live to see three presidential impeachments, and I would have seen four had Richard Nixon not done the honorable thing and resigned. He left on his own before the House had a chance to vote on a Judiciary Committee recommendation that he be impeached and removed from office.
The first was after Bill Clinton lied under oath. The second and third were both against Donald J. Trump, who at least had the good sense to never take an oath before he lied.
As I write this on a cold day, it’s not likely that the Senate will vote to remove Trump, but he’s got a few more days to mess up. Although, his lifetime ban from Twitter could prevent his undertaking any more incitement of others to riotous behavior.
We learned over the weekend that the storming of the nation’s Capitol had been planned in advance. You wonder how Trump could have on Jan. 6 incited a riot that had been planned for weeks.
I don’t understand some of it. Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight.” Biden promised to fight for a bunch of things, but, unfortunately, the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol took the word “fight” literally. When a politician, including Biden, promises to fight for us he means he’ll raise his voice and waggle his finger.
Most of the people who promise to fight in Washington not only never have been in a real fight, but they also have not so much as seen one up close.
I for one was dismayed at what I saw: A bunch of people marauding through the Capitol breaking glass, plundering through representative’s mail and, in one case, walking around with the House speaker’s lectern.
I have a problem with what the accused lectern thief did, but I also have a problem with people calling it “Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s” lectern. As a U.S. citizen, she owns about 1/332 millionth of it as do I. It belongs in equal shares to the citizens of the country, including the buffoon who was toting it around and grinning. As does the Capitol and the glass they broke. Those police officers they beat up? They work for us guarding our representatives and our property.
If anyone had asked me for permission to ransack or break my portion of the Capitol, I would have said no.
As I watched, this alleged insurgency was part comedy and part tragedy, but I’m not sure it was equal parts. There was a guy in a Jacksonville Jaguars jacket whose time would have been better spent urging team owner Shad Khan to sell the team lock, stock and offensive line to someone who has a clue on how to run an NFL operation.
There were tons of Trump flags, a few Confederate battle flags and, oddly, one flag of the Republic of South Vietnam, a place that exists only in the hearts of sad Vietnamese and U.S. veterans who saw American blood spilled there. Some of those once sad Vietnamese are now happy American citizens. I saw none of them trying to destroy the halls of Congress.
One of the more photographed rioters was a man wearing horns. I’m not sure if he was a Minnesota Vikings fan or would-be contestant on “Let’s Make a Deal.” Then again, it may have been his Burning Man costume. We are told he was very dangerous.
Network news commentators and Democratic congressional types saw the Confederate flag as a sign of people trying to start a new civil war. If that’s true, they’re going to find themselves badly outnumbered.
There were a lot of American flags as they stormed the building and at least one rioter appeared intent on beating a policeman to death with his flag.
So what motivated the rioters? It appears they believed Trump’s debunked claim that he had won by a landslide and that Democrats stole the election.
Now why would he make those claims when the election returns said otherwise? In his thinking, he is the beloved Donald J. Trump who could not have lost a fair election.
This is a president who believes he knows more about military tactics than any of his generals, more about dealing with the pandemic than epidemiologists, more about foreign policy than any career diplomat and who trusts the murderous Vladimir Putin.
He spoke ill of dead heroes, fired people via Twitter, belittled anyone who dared disagree with him and called his vice president a coward. He did, however, help create a great economy and turned back illegal immigrants.
Some former Trump supporters are now saying they want Biden to be successful. I want him to be successful in some things, such as restoring the public trust, but I want him to fail miserably in many of his leftist policies, including abortion on demand and opening our borders.
I wish the shameful events of Jan. 6 had never happened. It was serious enough that some federal offices are closed until Thursday and state houses around the country are fortified as is Washington. The people behind the riot brought shame on the nation and the Republican party, most of whom were dismayed with what they saw at the temple of democracy. If it is indeed a temple, there are some chapels and country churches of democracy around this nation. They are those little gray buildings Brantley County built as polling places. They’re First Baptist of St. Simons and Sterling Church of God, the rec centers and fire houses where people vote. It’s also the kitchen tables where we mark our absentee ballots.
Those are the places where on Tuesdays in November we select people to send to an enormous and stately building in Washington D.C.
The flag flying over the entrance is not a Trump flag nor a Biden flag, and the only thing that has ever changed about it is the number of stars. The American flag is not the logo of a brand.
When JFK was inaugurated, Mrs. Patterson, our fourth grade teacher, let us watch it on TV. We heard him say, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
We seem to have that in reverse nowadays. I don’t remember much else of what Kennedy said because, the pomp and circumstance aside, it was pretty boring.
That’s what I’m hoping for Wednesday: another boring inauguration.