Pamela Thompson, Glynn County’s director of community development, has submitted her resignation, effective Sept. 1.
Stephanie Leif, a county planning manager, will serve as interim director of community development while an active search is conducted to replace Thompson, in an announcement made Monday.
Thompson, who has served as the department’s director the past seven years, submitted her resignation to County Manager Bill Fallon.
“We appreciate the work Pam Thompson has done for Glynn County over the past seven years. We wish her the best in all her future endeavors,” Fallon said.
Thompson did not return calls to her office and cellphone Monday for comment.