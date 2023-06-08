The sirens and public safety response on Saturday at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center will be serious, but they won’t be because of a real emergency.
Local, county, state and federal agencies will participate in a large-scale community wide exercise to simulate an active threat at the 1,600-acre Glynn County facility where more than 100 federal law enforcement agencies train.
“Expect to hear and see personnel exercising emergency operations to and from FLETC’s main gate,” a release announcing the exercise said. “This will entail loud noises, sirens, tactical officers, and emergency vehicles with lights and sirens traveling on the FLETC campus and main gate.”
The exercise is closed to the press and the public. It will involve personnel from FLETC’s Office of Security and Professional Responsibility, FLETC contract security services and role players as well as police, fire, emergency management and public health agencies from the area.
The main gate near Chapel Crossing Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to all entry and exit, the release said. Anyone requiring entry into FLETC during the exercise should use the campus’ commercial gate at 400 Vogel Road. The Visitor Control Center will remain open for people with legitimate needs for badging or access control services.
The exercise was designed with help from the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training and the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium, based out of Louisiana State University, the release said.