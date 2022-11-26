Police say a gunman who wounded a woman in a passing vehicle during a reckless shootout in downtown Brunswick slipped off to Miami after the July 14 incident.

But Qulick Grant’s escape to South Florida did not hide him from his arrest warrant in connection with the summer shootout.

