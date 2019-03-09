A third public hearing has been scheduled to discuss the creation of a spaceport authority in Camden County.
The new hearing was scheduled after people complained they weren’t given enough notice to attend two public hearings held in February. The notice for last month's meetings was issued on a Friday for both public hearings the following Tuesday.
Notice for the upcoming meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 12 in the County Commission meeting room in Woodbine was issued earlier this week in response to a request by the county’s state legislative representatives.
The state lawmakers — state Reps. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, and John Corbett, R-Lake Park, as well as state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak — also asked for additional details about the role of the authority and asked for county officials to remove the power to seek bonds, which they agreed to do.
Sainz, in a previous interview with The News, said the request is to simply to establish a spaceport authority and nothing else.
But Steven Weinkle, a Camden County resident and critic of the creation of a spaceport, said he was opposed to the proposed legislation to establish a spaceport authority. He called the third public hearing “entirely superfluous” and questioned its purpose. He also asked if any of the state lawmakers would attend Tuesday’s public hearing.
"While stripping the spaceport authority of its ability to issue revenue bonds that would fall to the taxpayers of Camden County to repay is important, your willingness to tote the bill to Atlanta takes away Camden County taxpayers right to vote on whether they want a spaceport authority at all,” he wrote in an open letter to Sainz.
Concerned citizens have circulated a petition asking for a special election to repeal the county commission’s request for create a spaceport authority.
"This repeal effort has significant momentum and I have no doubt that citizens will be successful in getting this issue on the ballot in the very near future,” he said.
The decision to introduce legislation to create an authority stops the repeal effort and tells citizens who have signed the petitions “you don’t care about their concerns,” he wrote.
"The repeal campaign is the only remedy Camden County taxpayers have to put this issue on the ballot,” he said. "You are depriving your constituents of this constitutional remedy."