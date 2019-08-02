A 19-year-old man presently being held in the Wayne County Jail became the third man to be charged by Glynn County Police in the July 22 shooting death of Antonio Randolph, whose body was found the next morning in the yard at 3605 Emanuel Ave. in the Arco community.
Glynn County Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday charging Travis Kates with murder in connection with the shooting death of Randolph, police said. Kates has been in the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges since July 26, a a jail spokeswoman said Thursday evening. Kates was arrested on a probation violation, police said.
Glynn County Police responded to a report of gunfire near midnight on July 22 at 3506 Emanuel Ave., where an officer recovered four 9 mm bullet shells. However, Randolph’s body was not discovered until 8:30 a.m. the next morning. That is when someone called police after finding the body in the yard at that address. Randolph was shot four times in the back, according to police.
On July 26, county police arrested brothers Ethan Bell Bennett, 17, and Everett B. Bennett, 18, charging each with murder in the death of Randolph. The Bennett brothers had been in the Glynn County Detention Center since July 24, arrested by county police on battery and other charges. Both are suspected of having ties to local street gangs, police said.
Both remain in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Meanwhile, county police on Thursday released the full report from gunfire incident at 3605 Emanuel Ave., which came in at 11:58 p.m. on July 22. The officer who responded found four shells in the street in front of the house and even knocked on the front door, but there was no sign then of Randolph, according to the report.
Responding police officer Adam Jackson found four “9 mm shell casings in the street in front of 3605 Emanuel Avenue,” the report said. The officer knocked on the front door, but received no response, the report said. Adams found no sign of property damage from gunfire, he reported.
“I was unable to locate any witnesses, or any injured individuals,” Adams wrote in the report.
The officer also located a single black Nike sandal that “was dry while the grass in the area was wet with dew,” the report said. “The sandal also had a fresh blade of grass on top of it.”
A Buick “in poor condition” was parked in the yard at 3605 Emanuel Ave. with its “passenger door pulled to, but not closed,” the report said.
The report notes that a woman outside of a nearby apartment complex hailed a passing Brunswick police officer to report hearing gunfire, then seeing a vehicle speed away from Emanuel Avenue without its headlights.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police investigations unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.