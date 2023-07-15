Central Hardware opened on Norwich Street in downtown Brunswick in 1948 with a promotion of a “crisp, new $100 bill” to entice new customers.
The promotion was necessary back in the day because of the competition, when there were four hardware stores in Brunswick on Norwich Street alone.
The store is commemorating its 75th anniversary and it’s still in the family, owned and managed by Anne Strother and her brother Baxter Shaw.
Strother takes care of the books the old-fashioned way by hand. Shaw is the store’s floor manager.
Strother said she started working in the store in high school helping her aunt, Susan Evans, keep the books. Evans, who worked at the hardware store more than 40 years, still stops by the store once a month to check up on the family business.
Strother went to college, where she earned a business and office degree. She worked in a church and later a law firm before returning to the family business in 2013, where she continues to keep books they way they have been kept for decades.
“Everything we do is pretty much on paper,” she said. “We do not have a point of sale system.”
Shaw also started working at the store in high school, where he learned early on how to drive a fork lift and the extensive inventory. One of the store’s early advertising campaigns was “The Store of 10,000 items,” so there was lots to learn about the merchandise filling the shelves.
He said his father, Jimmy Shaw, emphasized the importance of quick, friendly customer service and competitive pricing. He said those are the main reasons the store has survived with the competition from big-box stores.
Shaw also went to college, where he earned a bachelor’s degree before returning to work at the store 18 years ago.
“My dad taught me everything I know about the business,” he said. “We’re just continuing on the way he did. We have a lot of repeat customers.”
In fact, some current customers remember coming to the store with their grandparents, he said.
“We’re part of the community, I feel like,” he said. “That’s what keeps us going.”
The store has seven employees, who Shaw said also play an important role in the success of the business.
Shaw and his sister agree there is no reason to change the way the business is managed, when they have so many loyal customers who like things they way they are.
“That will not happen in my lifetime,” he said of changes. “We still sell nails and screws by the pound. This works best for us.”
While many businesses have had to adapt to new technologies and big changes, Shaw said hardware is still hardware and it hasn’t changed much over the years.
“A pound of nails is not going to change,” he said. “We emphasize product knowledge and customer service. We know what they want; get them in and get them out and back to work.”
Strother and her brother are third-generation owners who both say they work well together. As for whether the business will stay in the family for another generation of owners remains a question.
“Hardware is in our blood, for sure,” Strother said. “Our poor kids. I don’t know what they will do.”