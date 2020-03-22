Health officials have confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus in Glynn County since Saturday evening.
The additional case in the Golden Isles and a second case that surfaced in Effingham County during the same time period raises the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Coastal Health District to nine.
The only other county in the eight-county Coastal Health District to report cases is Chatham County, which remains at four.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan and Long counties.
Since 7 p.m. Saturday, the number of cases confirmed in Georgia has jumped to 600 from 555. The majority are around the Atlanta area, including 108 in Fulton, 61 in Cobb, 57 in Bartow, 48 in Dougherty and 45 in DeKalb.
Symptoms of the virus include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever and shortness of breath.