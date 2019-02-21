The pirates who struck in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island on a recent Sunday afternoon looked more like 21st Century tourists, but the booty they absconded with was right out of a Robert Louis Stevenson tale.
Employing trickery and distraction rather than cutlasses and cannonade, the brigands escaped Feb. 10 from the Beach Bum gift shop with an estimated $25,000 in 18th Century silver Spanish coins, according to a Glynn County Police Department report. The thieves also smuggled out several fist-sized prehistoric shark teeth valued at $400 apiece, bringing the total take from the cramped little shop in the 200 block of Mallery Street to $26,400, according to the report.
The 27 stolen coins were among those salvaged from the historically-significant 235-year-old shipwreck of the El Cazador, said Beach Bum owner Eric Kapp. The imposing shark teeth once belonged to the school-bus sized megalodon, a shark that prowled the oceans some 2.6 million years ago.
The Beach Bum is an eclectic little tourist shop, packed to the rafters with everything from kitschy beach-themed baubles to pricier shell necklaces and jewelry crafted from antique coins and other artifacts.
Kapp said Wednesday he is sick about the theft. But other than two tall white guys and a third shorter white guy, police have little to go on. Detectives could not lift fingerprints from the glass display that held the shark teeth because of “smearing,” according to the report. The shop had no security video inside at the time of the theft, although that will change very soon, Kapp said.
“I’m going to get some new displays, and I’m going to get cameras,” said Kapp, who was out of town on business at the time of the heist. “But right now, the only thing I can do is write it off on my taxes — that’s all.”
Trouble started at the Beach Bum around 3 p.m. Feb. 10, when two men entered the store. Each stood about 6-foot-3 and behaved in a clandestine manner, the store clerk on duty told police. While the employee rang up a customer, the two characters lurked in the back of the store near a glass display case of megalodon teeth.
The clerk’s view of the men was blocked by a plastic display case sitting atop the front desk that contained the silver coins, the report said.
Right after the two men left, a third man inside the store confided in the clerk that he saw the pair remove the glass top on the shark teeth display case, the report said. That man stood about 5 foot 11, the report said. The clerk went to investigate, confirming the removal of the display case’s glass top and the theft of the teeth.
But when he looked back toward the front of the store, that plastic display case atop the front desk containing the silver coins was gone — and so was the man who had just reported his suspicions.
“They came in here and jimmied something underneath here,” Kapp said, pointing to the display case. “(The clerk) didn’t see them steal it, but they got four or five teeth worth $400 each. Then the other guy came up. He said he didn’t want to say anything while they were here, but that those two guys had stolen something. So then (the clerk) came down here and poof! The guy walked out the door with $25,000 worth of coins.”
Kapp said he does not fault the employee on whose watch the theft went down. Kapp has plenty more of those silver coins on hand at the Beach Bum as well as dinosaur shark teeth. Acquiring such curiosities is a big part of what he does. In addition to the Beach Bum, Kapp owns a business in his wife’s native Philippines that collects, refines and supplies shells, sponges, shark teeth and more to beachside tourist shops throughout the U.S.
After a nasty auto crash between here and Savannah injured his arm and crushed his dream of becoming a Navy SEAL, the 1974 graduate of Glynn Academy turned instead to diving for treasure and other artifacts.
The stolen silver reales come from coins salvaged from the El Cazador in 2002 by treasure hunter Craig Boyd, a friend of Kapp.
The shipwreck of the El Cazador played an early role this young nation’s westward expansion. The shipment of 450,000 silver coins minted in Mexico City was intended to shore up the struggling economy of Spanish-held New Orleans.
But the brig disappeared in the Gulf of Mexico in 1784 while en route from Veracruz, Mexico. The eventual result of the lost treasure was Spain selling its Louisiana holdings to France in 1800.
Three years later, U.S. President Thomas Jefferson made the famous Louisiana Purchase from Napoleon, which doubled the nation’s size.
The shipwreck was not discovered until 1993, when a lode of coins from the El Cazador came up in a Mississippi shrimper’s trawl net.
And now, the fate of at least 27 of those coins is once again a mystery. Kapp and family members have checked local pawn shops and other places where such loot might turn up, but to no avail. They are expanding the search for the stolen coins via the internet.
Police continue to investigate.
“Do I expect to get these back?” Kapp said. “Yeah, that would be nice. But, no, not really. I’m just going to be more cautious. That’s all I can do.”