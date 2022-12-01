SeaSide Enrichment Camps will return this month in hopes of offering mentorship, character development and therapeutic counseling to local youth.
Randy Frost, founder of the nonprofit SeaSide Enrichment programs, has not been able to host the camp for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frost, who has decades of experience working in the mental health field, plans to host a camp Dec. 19-23 and again over spring break, April 10-14, 2023.
Interested campers can sign up now, and scholarships are available for those with a financial need.
The camp, which will be based at the Baldwin Recreation Building on Hwy. 82 in Brunswick, is open to youth 7-11 who have faced behavioral or other challenges.
“It’s the same type of kids I work with in all my programs,” Frost said. “They’ve all been handed some really difficult times in their young years.”
His programs teach young people about communication, work ethic, social skills, self-confidence and more.
“At camp, we do what we call a check-in, and it’s basically learning how to identify emotionally how we feel, physically how we feel, what we really want to work on that day,” Frost said. “We do a lot of cooperative activities. We do arts and crafts. But we also do a daily experiential activity.”
Experiential activities will include field trips to places like the beach, where campers will get to participate in hands-on activities.
“We provide snacks, we provide lunches, and when we go back to the facility we circle back up again and we do journal writing,” Frost said. “They learn how to journal what they experienced that day.”
The camp focuses on teaching youth about attitude and gratitude, Frost said.
“It’s basically the beginning of a mentorship,” said Frost, who also offers a work program through which he mentors youth ages 12-17.
The camp cost is $250, and Frost is able to work with families who need to pay on a sliding scale.
For more information and to apply for scholarships, contact Frost by calling 912-230-0204 or emailing seaside172000@yahoo.com.