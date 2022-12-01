SeaSide Enrichment Camps will return this month in hopes of offering mentorship, character development and therapeutic counseling to local youth.

Randy Frost, founder of the nonprofit SeaSide Enrichment programs, has not been able to host the camp for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frost, who has decades of experience working in the mental health field, plans to host a camp Dec. 19-23 and again over spring break, April 10-14, 2023.

