FaithWorks announced Friday that The Well will stay open overnight Dec. 22-24 to offer a warming station for homeless people.
AccuWeather forecasts nighttime temperatures to reach 31 degrees on Dec. 22, 29 degrees on Dec. 23 and 38 degrees on Dec. 24.
The Well is located at 1101 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick. It offers breakfast and a safe place during the day and early afternoon, along with access to computers and hygiene facilities. FaithWorks also offers help at The Well connecting homeless people with various social services.
For more information on The Well's hours and how to contribute by either volunteering and donating, visit faithworksministry.org/keepwarm or follow FaithWorks on Facebook and Instagram.